Shemar Jean-Charles headshot

Shemar Jean-Charles Injury: Placed on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Jean-Charles (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official website reports.

Jean-Charles recorded one tackle in Saturday's 17-7 preseason loss to the Cowboys, but he is now set to miss the entirety of the 2026 season while recovering from an undisclosed injury. The cornerback will have to reach an injury settlement with the Seahawks in order to have a chance to play this year.

Shemar Jean-Charles
Seattle Seahawks
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