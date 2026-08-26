Shemar Jean-Charles Injury: Reaches injury settlement with SEA
Jean-Charles (undisclosed) was released after reaching an injury settlement with the Seahawks on Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Jean-Charles was placed on injured reserve by Seattle on Aug. 17 after he suffered an undisclosed injury in the team's preseason opener against Dallas. Now that he's a free agent, the cornerback will have the chance to pass a physical and play with a new squad this season.
Shemar Jean-Charles
Free Agent
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