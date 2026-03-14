Shemar Jean-Charles News: Staying with Seattle
Jean-Charles agreed to a one-year contract with the Seahawks on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Jean-Charles was on Seattle's practice squad throughout last season and didn't get into any NFL games. He'll be able to compete for a roster spot during training camp.
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