Shemar Turner headshot

Shemar Turner Injury: Won't play in Senior Bowl

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 28, 2025 at 10:54am

Turner pulled out of the Senior Bowl due to a stress fracture in his leg, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Turner played on the leg all year after he had a rod inserted into it during camp prior to the season, but he was recently advised that the injury never fully healed and that he'll need to rest for three to four weeks. He still plans to perform athletic testing at Texas A&M's pro day, where a strong showing could send him into the first round of many mock draft boards.

