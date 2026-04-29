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ShunDerrick Powell News: Waived by Chiefs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 10:03pm

Kansas City waived Powell on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

After signing Emari Demercado in March and using a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Emmett Johnson on Saturday, the Chiefs found that they didn't have room for Powell anymore. The undersized running back will now have to look for another opportunity with a different team.

ShunDerrick Powell
 Free Agent
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