Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now

Shy Tuttle Injury: Misses Thursday's practice

Tuttle (foot) didn't practice Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

It appears increasingly likely that Carolina will be without Tuttle for the second consecutive game in Week 4, as the 29-year-old has now opened the Panthers' week of practice with back-to-back DNPs. If Tuttle isn't upgraded to at least limited participation Friday, expect Nick Thurman to serve as Carolina's top nose tackle once again when the Panthers host the Bengals.

Shy Tuttle headshot
Shy Tuttle
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News

Written By RotoWire Staff