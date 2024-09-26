Shy Tuttle Injury: Misses Thursday's practice

Tuttle (foot) didn't practice Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

It appears increasingly likely that Carolina will be without Tuttle for the second consecutive game in Week 4, as the 29-year-old has now opened the Panthers' week of practice with back-to-back DNPs. If Tuttle isn't upgraded to at least limited participation Friday, expect Nick Thurman to serve as Carolina's top nose tackle once again when the Panthers host the Bengals.