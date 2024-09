Shy Tuttle Injury: Still nursing injury

Tuttle (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tuttle didn't play in the Panthers' Week 3 win over the Raiders after missing the entire week of practice with a foot issue, and he still appears to be nursing the injury. The 28-year-old defensive tackle will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to suit up in Week 4.