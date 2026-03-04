Shy Tuttle headshot

Shy Tuttle News: Back with Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

The Commanders re-signed Tuttle to a one-year contract Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tuttle signed a one-year deal with the Titans last August and appeared in 10 games for the team before being cut in December. He was claimed off waivers by Washington and notched four tackles (one solo) in two games with the Commanders. Tuttle will compete for a role on the defensive line this offseason.

Shy Tuttle
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shy Tuttle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shy Tuttle See More
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Stroud In, Hampton Out, MHJ Uncertain
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Stroud In, Hampton Out, MHJ Uncertain
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
96 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 12 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 12 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
100 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 5
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
October 6, 2024
Gameday Injuries: Week 4
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 4
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
September 29, 2024
Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Raiders and Chargers Ailing, Olave Injured, Kittle Cleared
NFL
Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Raiders and Chargers Ailing, Olave Injured, Kittle Cleared
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
September 27, 2024