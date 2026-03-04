Shy Tuttle News: Back with Washington
The Commanders re-signed Tuttle to a one-year contract Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Tuttle signed a one-year deal with the Titans last August and appeared in 10 games for the team before being cut in December. He was claimed off waivers by Washington and notched four tackles (one solo) in two games with the Commanders. Tuttle will compete for a role on the defensive line this offseason.
