Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Simi Fehoko headshot

Simi Fehoko Injury: Comes off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

The Chargers activated Fehoko (elbow) from IR on Friday.

Fehoko is still listed as questionable for Saturday's road AFC wild-card matchup against the Texans, but his activation from IR is a necessary step in order for him to take the field. With Joshua Palmer (foot) ruled out versus Houston, and Quentin Johnston (thigh) expected to play through injury, Fehoko's availability as a depth wideout could be a notable help for the Chargers.

Simi Fehoko
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now