Simi Fehoko Injury: Logs limited practice in return

Fehoko (elbow) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

Fehoko was placed on injured reserve Nov. 6 due to an elbow injury he suffered in Week 9 against the Browns. His 21-day window to return from IR opened Tuesday, but his limited participation in practice indicates he still has a ways to go in his recovery before returning to play. Fehoko would have to be activated off IR in order to play in Saturday's wild-card round game against the Texans.