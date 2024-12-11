Simi Fehoko Injury: Not likely to practice this week

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Fehoko's (elbow) practice window to open this week, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

Fehoko has been on IR since Nov. 6 due to an elbow issue. He's now eligible to be activated, but it doesn't sound like that's going to happen this week. Fehoko had been getting occasional good run prior to his injury, playing at least 73 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps in three of his eight games, but he was inefficient with just six catches on 16 targets -- though he turned those receptions into 106 yards -- over eight games.