Simi Fehoko Injury: Nursing shoulder injury

Fehoko (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice session.

Fehoko played a season-high 37 snaps in Week 6 against the Broncos and finished the game with two catches (on four targets) for 44 yards. However, it appears the 2021 fifth-round pick may have picked up a shoulder injury during the contest, which limited him in practice Thursday. Fehoko will have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Monday's game against the Cardinals.