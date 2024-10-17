Fantasy Football
Simi Fehoko

Simi Fehoko Injury: Nursing shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 17, 2024

Fehoko (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice session.

Fehoko played a season-high 37 snaps in Week 6 against the Broncos and finished the game with two catches (on four targets) for 44 yards. However, it appears the 2021 fifth-round pick may have picked up a shoulder injury during the contest, which limited him in practice Thursday. Fehoko will have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Simi Fehoko
Los Angeles Chargers
