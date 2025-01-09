Simi Fehoko Injury: Questionable for wild-card round

Fehoko (elbow), who still remains on injury reserve, practiced in full Thursday and is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's road wild-card round matchup against the Texans.

Fehoko had his 21-day practice window opened Tuesday, and he's since logged a LP-FP-FP activity pattern. He'll need to be activated from IR in order to be eligible to play Saturday, but it looks like the depth wideout could be able to contribute during Los Angeles' road wild-card clash at Houston.