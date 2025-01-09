Fantasy Football
Simi Fehoko

Simi Fehoko Injury: Questionable for wild-card round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Fehoko (elbow), who still remains on injury reserve, practiced in full Thursday and is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's road wild-card round matchup against the Texans.

Fehoko had his 21-day practice window opened Tuesday, and he's since logged a LP-FP-FP activity pattern. He'll need to be activated from IR in order to be eligible to play Saturday, but it looks like the depth wideout could be able to contribute during Los Angeles' road wild-card clash at Houston.

Simi Fehoko
Los Angeles Chargers

