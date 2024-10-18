Simi Fehoko News: Full practice Friday

Fehoko (shoulder/groin) practiced fully Friday.

Fehoko was estimated as a limited participant on Thursday's practice report, but his full participation in Friday's session paves the way for him to suit up Monday night against the Cardinals. Fehoko has just three catches on seven targets for 61 yards in five games to date, but two of those catches (for 44 yards) occurred in the Chargers' win over the Broncos in Week 6, when Fehoko saw a season-high 51 percent snap share. Ultimately, his Week 7 fantasy upside hinges on the availability of fellow WRs Quentin Johnston (ankle, DNP on Friday) and Ladd McConkey (hip, LP on Friday).