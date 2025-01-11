Simi Fehoko News: Good to go for wild-card game

Fehoko (elbow) is active for Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Texans.

Fehoko was activated from IR on Friday after missing the final 10 contests of the regular season due to an elbow issue. The fourth-year wideout will provide important receiver depth for Los Angeles on Saturday with Joshua Palmer (foot) unable to suit up. That said, Fehoko will likely be fifth on the wideout depth chart Saturday behind Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, DJ Chark and Derius Davis, so he may not log more than a minor offensive snap count.