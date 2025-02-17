Simi Fehoko News: Has injury shortened campaign

Fehoko played in eight regular-season games, making six catches on 16 targets for 106 yards.

Fehoko saw more work than expected in 2024 due to injuries in the Chargers' receiving corps before he suffered one of his own. The Stanford product missed the final nine regular-season games due to an elbow injury that involved a stint on injured reserve, before returning for a wild card loss to the Texans. The 27-year-old will now enter free agency, assuming he does not re-sign with the Chargers before the start of the new league year in March.