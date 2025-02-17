Fantasy Football
Simi Fehoko headshot

Simi Fehoko News: Has injury shortened campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Fehoko played in eight regular-season games, making six catches on 16 targets for 106 yards.

Fehoko saw more work than expected in 2024 due to injuries in the Chargers' receiving corps before he suffered one of his own. The Stanford product missed the final nine regular-season games due to an elbow injury that involved a stint on injured reserve, before returning for a wild card loss to the Texans. The 27-year-old will now enter free agency, assuming he does not re-sign with the Chargers before the start of the new league year in March.

Simi Fehoko
Los Angeles Chargers
