Simi Fehoko News: Held catchless in win

Fehoko failed to secure his two targets in Sunday's 26-8 win over the Saints.

Fehoko played 79 of the Chargers' offensive snaps Sunday, the highest snap rate of any Los Angeles wideout. Despite leading the wide receiver corps in snaps, the 26-year-old was a complete non-factor against the Saints. The Chargers identity as a run-first team has shifted a bit in recent weeks, but not enough to support multiple wide receivers for fantasy purposes. With Ladd McConkey beginning to break out and Quentin Johnston's (ankle) impending return, Fehoko will remain far off the fantasy radar going forward. The Chargers will visit the Browns in Week 9.