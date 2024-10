Fehoko caught two of his four targets for 44 yards in the 23-17 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Quentin Johnston was in and out of the game with an ankle injury, so Fehoko ended up taking more of the work opposite usual stalwart Ladd McConkey. He's only played more than 30 snaps twice this season, and given the Chargers' limited passing attack, Fehoko is still outside of the fantasy radar for the majority of formats.