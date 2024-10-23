Simi Fehoko News: Three grabs in loss

Fehoko secured three of his six targets for 45 yards in Monday's 17-15 loss to the Cardinals.

Fehoko played 92 percent of the Chargers' offensive snaps Sunday, his highest mark of the season and the most of any Los Angeles wideout in the contest. The fourth-year wideout also saw six targets, another season-high for the 26-year-old. Despite his increased involvement in the offense, Fehoko was unable to make much noise for fantasy purposes against Arizona. Heading into a Week 8 matchup with the Saints, Fehoko remains an unreliable fantasy option in a run-heavy offensive scheme.