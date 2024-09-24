Simi Fehoko: One grab in loss
Fehoko caught one of his three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Steelers.
Fehoko played 33 of the Chargers' 46 offensive snaps Sunday with Joshua Palmer (elbow/calf) sidelined for the contest. Despite seeing his highest snap share of the early season, the 26-year-old wideout was unable to get things going while the entire offense struggled against a formidable Steelers defense. Going forward, Fehoko doesn't hold much fantasy value, especially when Palmer can make his return to the lineup. The Chargers host the Chiefs in Week 4.
Written By RotoWire Staff