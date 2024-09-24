Simi Fehoko: One grab in loss

Fehoko caught one of his three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Steelers.

Fehoko played 33 of the Chargers' 46 offensive snaps Sunday with Joshua Palmer (elbow/calf) sidelined for the contest. Despite seeing his highest snap share of the early season, the 26-year-old wideout was unable to get things going while the entire offense struggled against a formidable Steelers defense. Going forward, Fehoko doesn't hold much fantasy value, especially when Palmer can make his return to the lineup. The Chargers host the Chiefs in Week 4.