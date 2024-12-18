Sincere McCormick Injury: Goes on IR

The Raiders placed McCormick (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday.

The ankle injury that McCormick sustained in Monday's 15-9 loss to the Falcons will keep the running back sidelined for the final three games of the season. With Zamir White (quadriceps) also on IR, Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah are poised to lead the team's backfield down the stretch, with Dylan Laube and Chris Collier in reserve. McCormick -- who is under contract with Las Vegas through 2025 -- finishes his 2024 campaign with 39 carries for 183 yards and six catches on seven targets for 29 yards in five contests.