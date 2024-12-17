Sincere McCormick Injury: Not expecting to return in 2024

McCormick (ankle) said Tuesday in a story on his personal Instagram account that he plans to "be back next season."

The Raiders haven't provided any updates on the severity of the ankle injury that forced McCormick out early in the second quarter of Monday's 15-9 loss to the Falcons, but the running back is implying himself that he's not expecting to be available for the final three games of the season. The ankle injury comes at a particularly tough time for McCormick, a 2022 undrafted free agent who didn't receive his first NFL carries until Week 12 and performed well enough over the previous three games for head coach Antonio Pierce to name him the team's starter prior to the Week 15 contest. Though he averaged a healthy 4.7 yards per carry on 39 totes through five games with the Raiders, McCormick probably won't be guaranteed a meaningful role heading into 2025, as Las Vegas is likely to seek upgrades to its backfield during the offseason.