Sincere McCormick News: Another expanded role may await

McCormick is expected to work in a timeshare out of the backfield Ameer Abdullah in Sunday's game at Tampa Bay due to Zamir White (quadricep) being ruled out and with Alexander Mattison (ankle) listed as questionable but considered unlikely to play, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Raiders also have rookie sixth-round pick Dylan Laube on hand as another option at running back, though he played exclusively on special teams while Mattison and White were both out the previous two games. McCormick, meanwhile, was elevated from the practice squad for both contests and carried 17 times for 97 yards (5.7 YPC) to go with two receptions for one yard between those games. Though he has comfortably outpaced McCormick in snaps in both games and has been the superior pass-catching threat (seven receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown on eight targets), Abdullah is averaging just 3.7 yards on his 18 totes over the past two weeks, which could compel the Raiders to give McCormick more work on the ground Sunday. Las Vegas signed McCormick to its 53-man roster Tuesday, potentially giving him some security if one or both of White and Mattison is able to return to the mix later on this season.