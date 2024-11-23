Sincere McCormick News: Elevated for Week 12

The Raiders elevated McCormick from the practice squad Saturday.

With both Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps) listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos, there's a path for McCormick to potentially see playing time in Week 12. Ameer Abdullah and rookie Dylan Laube are viewed as the favorites for backfield snaps should Mattison and White not gain clearance to play. McCormick's next offensive snap will be his first in the NFL.