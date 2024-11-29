Sincere McCormick News: In Week 13 backfield mix
McCormick is active Friday against the Chiefs along with fellow RBs Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube.
With both Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps) inactive Friday, McCormick -- who logged eight offensive snaps and carried five times for 33 yards in the aforementioned duo's absence this past Sunday against the Broncos -- will have have an opportunity to see added work alongside Ameer Abdullah. In that context, McCormick represents a possible fantasy dart for those scrambling for Week 13 running back help.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now