Sione Takitaki Injury: Could return Sunday

Takitaki (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Takitaki was on the reserve/PUP list during the Patriots' first five games of the regular season while in the final stages of his recovery from offseason arthroscopic knee surgery. He returned for Week 6 against the Texans and logged one tackle across 22 snaps (nine on defense, 13 on special teams), but he aggravated his knee injury in the process and was unable to play against the Jaguars in Week 7. Takitaki was a limited participant in all three practices this week, and his final status for Sunday's AFC East showdown will not likely be known before the inactive lists are announced 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.