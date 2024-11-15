Fantasy Football
Sione Takitaki Injury: Questionable for Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Takitaki (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Takitaki suffered a hamstring injury in New England's Week 10 win over Chicago. He was a DNP on Wednesday, but he was able to finish the week with consecutive limited practices, which has given him a chance to play Sunday. If Takitaki and Christian Elliss (abdomen) were unable to suit up Sunday, Curtis Jacobs would likely start at inside linebacker alongside Jahlani Tavai.

Sione Takitaki
New England Patriots
