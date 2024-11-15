Sione Takitaki Injury: Questionable for Week 11

Takitaki (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Takitaki suffered a hamstring injury in New England's Week 10 win over Chicago. He was a DNP on Wednesday, but he was able to finish the week with consecutive limited practices, which has given him a chance to play Sunday. If Takitaki and Christian Elliss (abdomen) were unable to suit up Sunday, Curtis Jacobs would likely start at inside linebacker alongside Jahlani Tavai.