Sione Takitaki Injury: Should practice today

Takitaki (knee) is expected to be designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Takitaki has been on the PUP list since training camp opened, but he'll finally be able to practice with the team once he's officially designated to return. Considering the amount of time he's missed, it's unlikely the 29-year-old will be moved to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but further clarity there should be available later in the week.