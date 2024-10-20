Sione Takitaki Injury: Sitting out Week 7

Takitaki (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Takitaki missed the Patriots' first five games of the season while recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery before he was activated from the PUP list ahead of last week's loss to the Texans. He played just 22 snaps against Houston and may have suffered a setback with the knee, as he was a limited participant in practice throughout this week before being listed as questionable heading into Sunday.