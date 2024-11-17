Fantasy Football
Sione Takitaki News: Able to suit up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Takitaki (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 11 contest against the Rams.

Takitaki began the practice week with a DNP due to a hamstring issue, but he was able to follow that with a pair of limited practices and is set to play against the Rams. The linebacker logged a season-high 47 percent of New England's defensive snaps last Sunday against Chicago, but he'll likely see less work in Week 11 with Christian Elliss back in action.

