Sione Takitaki News: Able to suit up Sunday
Takitaki (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 11 contest against the Rams.
Takitaki began the practice week with a DNP due to a hamstring issue, but he was able to follow that with a pair of limited practices and is set to play against the Rams. The linebacker logged a season-high 47 percent of New England's defensive snaps last Sunday against Chicago, but he'll likely see less work in Week 11 with Christian Elliss back in action.
