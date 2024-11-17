Sione Takitaki News: Able to suit up Sunday

Takitaki (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 11 contest against the Rams.

Takitaki began the practice week with a DNP due to a hamstring issue, but he was able to follow that with a pair of limited practices and is set to play against the Rams. The linebacker logged a season-high 47 percent of New England's defensive snaps last Sunday against Chicago, but he'll likely see less work in Week 11 with Christian Elliss back in action.