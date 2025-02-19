Fantasy Football
Sione Takitaki headshot

Sione Takitaki News: Let go by New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

The Patriots released Takitaki on Wednesday.

Takitaki filled a rotational role for New England in 2024, in which he tallied 21 tackles (seven solo) across 11 regular-season appearances. His release frees up roughly $2.8 million against the cap for the Patriots. The 29-year-old figures to find another chance to contribute in at least a depth role as a free agent.

Sione Takitaki
 Free Agent
