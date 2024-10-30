Sione Vaki Injury: Dealing with knee issue

Vaki (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Detroit's No. 4 running back recorded one total tackle across 22 special-teams snaps in Sunday's blowout win; however, it appears he sustained a knee injury in the process. The rookie from Utah could be in jeopardy of missing Week 9's matchup against the Packers if he doesn't upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday.