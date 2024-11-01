Sione Vaki Injury: Doubtful for Sunday
Vaki (knee) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.
Vaki appeared to have moved past his knee issue after recording a full practice session Thursday. However, he downgraded to a DNP on Friday and will likely miss the Lions' Week 9 divisional matchup. With Vaki expected to be sidelined Sunday, Detroit's running back room will likely consist of David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs and Craig Reynolds.
