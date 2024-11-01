Fantasy Football
Sione Vaki headshot

Sione Vaki Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Vaki (knee) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

Vaki appeared to have moved past his knee issue after recording a full practice session Thursday. However, he downgraded to a DNP on Friday and will likely miss the Lions' Week 9 divisional matchup. With Vaki expected to be sidelined Sunday, Detroit's running back room will likely consist of David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs and Craig Reynolds.

