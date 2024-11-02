Sione Vaki Injury: Won't play Week 9

Vaki (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.

Vaki looked to be on his way to being available Sunday after logging a full practice Thursday, but he was tagged as doubtful after not practicing Friday. The rookie fourth-round pick's next chance at suiting up will be Week 10 against the Texans on Sunday, Nov. 10. David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs and Craig Reynolds will be the Lions' three running backs for Sunday's contest.