Sione Vaki News: Could compete for No. 2 job
Vaki could have an opportunity to compete for the No. 2 spot at running back with the Lions in 2026.
Vaki was scarcely used during the 2025 campaign, logging just two offensive snaps over 11 games, turning his only carry into a four-yard gain. With primary backup David Montgomery being dealt to the Texans on Monday, Vaki currently sits as the most experienced reserve option behind starter Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit's backfield. The Lions will almost certainly bring in competition for the 2024 fourth-rounder in free agency or the 2026 NFL Draft, but he will have his clearest path toward playing time ahead of his third season with the Lions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sione Vaki See More
-
General NFL Article
Christmas Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Ranking Players, Movies & More72 days ago
-
NFL Picks
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Week 14 Odds, Over/Unders and Spreads92 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Thanksgiving Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Ranking Players, Pies & More100 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 11 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage115 days ago
-
NFL Picks
Monday Night Football NFL Picks: Lions vs Buccaneers Best Bets136 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sione Vaki See More