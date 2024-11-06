Fantasy Football
Sione Vaki News: Full go for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 1:26pm

Vaki (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

The 2024 fourth-round pick from Utah missed the Lions' Week 9 win over the Packers due to a knee injury. However, Vaki appears to have moved past the knee issue following Wednesday's full practice. Now that he's returned to full health, expect Vaki to play almost strictly on special teams in the Lions' Week 10 matchup against the Texans.

