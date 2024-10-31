Fantasy Football
Sione Vaki News: Past knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Vaki (knee) was a full participant during Thursday's practice.

Vaki was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury he likely picked up during the Lions' Week 8 win over the Titans. The injury doesn't appear to be severe, however, as he was able to practice without limitations Thursday. Barring any setbacks, Vaki will suit up and play in his special teams role against the Packers on Sunday.

Sione Vaki
Detroit Lions
