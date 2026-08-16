Sione Vaki headshot

Sione Vaki News: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 12:19pm

Vaki (nose) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Vaki broke his nose during last Monday's practice session. The fluke injury kept the special-teamer out for just under a week. The running back remains in contention for relief carries behind Jahmyr Gibbs and Isiah Pacheco (knee). With Pacheco out for most of the preseason due to a sprained MCL, Vaki could have a lot of opportunities to show his proficiency in Saturday's game against the Commanders.

Sione Vaki
Detroit Lions
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