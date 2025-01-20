Sione Vaki News: Sees limited use in rookie season

Vaki appeared in 16 of the Lions' 17 games during the regular season, finishing with six carries for 14 yards and three catches for 37 yards. He was also active for the Lions' 45-31 divisional-round loss to the Commanders on Saturday, playing all 24 of his snaps on special teams.

Though Vaki excelled at both safety and running during his time in college at Utah, the Lions drafted him in the fourth round of April's draft with the intention of making him a full-time running back. He saw limited action on offense as a rookie while Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery took on the bulk of the snaps out of the backfield, but Vaki's established himself as a core member of Detroit's special teams units. In addition to returning two kickoffs for 55 yards, Vaki recorded eight tackles over his 310 special-teams snaps. With both Gibbs and Montgomery under contract for 2025, Vaki's role on offense may not expand dramatically in his second NFL season.