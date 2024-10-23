Fantasy Football
SirVocea Dennis Injury: Missing rest of regular season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 23, 2024

Coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Dennis (shoulder) won't be available again in 2024 unless the Buccaneers reach the playoffs, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Dennis recently underwent surgery to address a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 4 versus the Eagles, and it now looks like he could be sidelined until 2025. In his absence, K.J. Britt figures to continue to play a near-every down role at inside linebacker next to Lavonte David.

