SirVocea Dennis Injury: To be evaluated week-to-week

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Allen (shoulder), who was placed on IR on Tuesday, will have his status evaluated week-to-week, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Dennis' placement on IR rules him out until at least Week 9, making his earliest possible return date Nov. 4 versus the Chiefs, but it sounds like the severity of the second-year pro's injury could require him to remain sidelined longer. Allen also said that Dennis dealt with a shoulder injury during summer practices and was "touch-and-go." K.J. Britt played 94 percent of defensive snaps during Thursday's loss to the Falcons with Dennis sidelined.