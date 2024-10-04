Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Skylar Thompson headshot

Skylar Thompson Injury: Could play Week 5 but as backup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 4, 2024

Thompson (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Thompson sat out Week 4 against the Titans after getting hurt in his Week 3 start against the Seahawks, but he has a chance to gain clearance for Week 5 after three consecutive limited practices. Even if Thompson's cleared to return, he would be the backup to Tyler Huntley, who will make a second consecutive start.

Skylar Thompson
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News