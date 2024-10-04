Skylar Thompson Injury: Could play Week 5 but as backup

Thompson (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Thompson sat out Week 4 against the Titans after getting hurt in his Week 3 start against the Seahawks, but he has a chance to gain clearance for Week 5 after three consecutive limited practices. Even if Thompson's cleared to return, he would be the backup to Tyler Huntley, who will make a second consecutive start.