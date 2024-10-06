Skylar Thompson Injury: Inactive Sunday

Thompson (ribs) is inactive for Sunday's game at New England.

The Dolphins included Thompson among its inactives for a second consecutive contest, and he'll again be serving as the emergency third quarterback behind starter Tyler Huntley and No. 2 Tim Boyle, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. Thompson has been tending to a rib injury for two weeks running, but it remains to be seen if he'll be in consideration to start or even be the team's backup signal-caller once he's healthy while Tua Tagovailoa remains on IR due to a concussion.