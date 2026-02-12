Skylar Thompson headshot

Skylar Thompson Injury: Misses 2025 season with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Thompson was unable to take the field during the 2025 season due to a hamstring injury.

The 2022 seventh-round pick from Kansas State was placed on Pittsburgh's injured reserve list in early September due to a hamstring issue and didn't return this season. After signing a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Steelers last season, Thompson is set to enter unrestricted free agency. He could draw interest from teams seeking quarterback depth ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Skylar Thompson
Pittsburgh Steelers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Skylar Thompson
