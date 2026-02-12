Skylar Thompson Injury: Misses 2025 season with injury
Thompson was unable to take the field during the 2025 season due to a hamstring injury.
The 2022 seventh-round pick from Kansas State was placed on Pittsburgh's injured reserve list in early September due to a hamstring issue and didn't return this season. After signing a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Steelers last season, Thompson is set to enter unrestricted free agency. He could draw interest from teams seeking quarterback depth ahead of the 2026 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Skylar Thompson See More
-
DFS NFL
NFL DFS Preseason Week 3 Picks: Top Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday173 days ago
-
DFS NFL
NFL DFS Preseason Picks: Top Plays & Lineup Strategy for Thursday175 days ago
-
Dynasty Strategy
2025 Dynasty Rookie Rankings: Top 85 NFL Prospects288 days ago
-
NFL Draft
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting the First-Round Picks and Surprises295 days ago
-
General NFL Article
NFL Free Agency: Breaking Down All 32 Teams330 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Skylar Thompson See More