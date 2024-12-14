Skylar Thompson News: Let go by Miami

The Dolphins waived Thompson on Saturday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Thompson got into two games (including one as a starter) early in the season when Tua Tagovailoa was hurt and completed 21 of 33 pass attempts for 187 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions while adding one rush for four yards. However, he suffered an injury to his ribs that cost him time, and Tyler Huntley has since surpassed Thompson as Miami's preferred backup QB. Thompson's departure Saturday made room for wide receiver Grant DuBose (shoulder) to be activated off injured reserve.