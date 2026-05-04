Skylar Thompson News: Slated to sign with Ravens

Thompson (hamstring) is in line to sign with Baltimore, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Thompson spent the entire 2025 campaign on Pittsburgh's injured reserve list due to a hamstring injury but appears to have now returned to full health. He previously logged 10 total regular-season appearances (three starts) with the Dolphins from 2022-24. With the Ravens, he faces an opportunity to compete with Joe Fagnano and Diego Pavia, a pair of undrafted rookies, for the No. 3 quarterback role behind Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson.