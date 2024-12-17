Skylar Thompson News: Sticking around in Miami
The Dolphins signed Thompson to the practice squad Tuesday.
Thompson was waived from the Dolphins' active roster Saturday after losing out on the backup quarterback job to Tyler Huntley. Thompson has opted to remain in Miami on the practice squad and could serve as the Dolphins' emergency quarterback behind Huntley and Tua Tagovailoa for the final three games of the 2024 regular season.
Skylar Thompson
Free Agent
