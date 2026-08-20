Skyler Bell headshot

Skyler Bell Injury: Back to side work Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Bell (lower body) was present for Thursday's practice but was limited to side work, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Bell missed Buffalo's preseason opener last week and still isn't quite yet 100 percent ahead of Saturday's exhibition. The fourth-round rookie should make the Bills' 53-man roster, but not being able to practice much or play in preseason games would likely hurt his chances for earning a role on game days to begin the regular season.

Skyler Bell
Buffalo Bills
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