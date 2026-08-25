Skyler Bell headshot

Skyler Bell News: Plans to play preseason finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 8:12am

Bell (lower body) participated in full-team drills Monday, Jon Scott of Channel 2 Buffalo reports.

The rookie out of UConn hasn't played in either of Buffalo's first two preseason games, but after practicing fully Monday, Bell appears on track to play in Thursday's exhibition finale versus the Steelers, per Alex Brasky of SI.com. Bell's injury during training camp may have pushed back his timeline for contributing on the field early this season, even if he gets a preseason game under his belt.

Skyler Bell
Buffalo Bills
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