Skyler Bell News: Plans to play preseason finale
Bell (lower body) participated in full-team drills Monday, Jon Scott of Channel 2 Buffalo reports.
The rookie out of UConn hasn't played in either of Buffalo's first two preseason games, but after practicing fully Monday, Bell appears on track to play in Thursday's exhibition finale versus the Steelers, per Alex Brasky of SI.com. Bell's injury during training camp may have pushed back his timeline for contributing on the field early this season, even if he gets a preseason game under his belt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Skyler Bell See More
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP11 days ago
-
Fantasy Football Busts
2026 Fantasy Football Busts: 6 Players to Avoid22 days ago
-
Team Previews
AFC East Preview: 2026 Fantasy Impact of Coaching & Personnel Changes35 days ago
-
ADP Analysis
NFL Best Ball ADP Fallers: Buy or Sell the Dip?56 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball Strategy: Market Audit on Broncos and Browns60 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Skyler Bell See More