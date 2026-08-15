Skyler Bell headshot

Skyler Bell News: Working through lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Bell did not play in the Bills' 29-14 preseason win over the Panthers on Saturday due to a lower-body injury, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Joe Brady relayed to reporters after Saturday's contest that Bell could have played if it was a regular-season game. Bell is expected to be back at practice in the coming week, which puts the rookie fourth-rounder on track to play in the Bills' next exhibition game, which takes place Saturday, Aug. 22 against the Browns. The UConn product is competing against the likes of Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and Mecole Hardman for rotational snaps on offense behind DJ Moore (lower body) and Khalil Shakir.

Skyler Bell
Buffalo Bills
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